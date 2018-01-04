Pippa Middleton Reveals the Breakfast Foods She Avoids

Pippa Middleton is opening up about the most important meal of the day – breakfast!

The 34-year-old younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge says that there’s a certain American favorite that she would never eat.

“Pancakes with bacon and maple syrup – that certainly doesn’t do it for me,” Pippa told iNews. “I always have breakfast. I can’t start the day properly without it. My usual breakfast is either plain yogurt with chopped fruit and toasted seeds, oats and nuts or toasted rye bread with eggs or avocado.”

When she was a kid, Pippa liked to eat “almost everything, but lots of porridge or boiled eggs with soldiers.”

If you didn’t know, soldiers refers to a thin strip of toast.