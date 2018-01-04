Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Heads to a Meeting After 'Ellen' Appearance!

Khloe Kardashian is looking stunning!

The pregnant 33-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality star was spotted arriving at the W Hotel for a meeting on Thursday (January 4) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Khloe Kardashian

Khloe hid her growing baby bump behind a large bag while walking into the hotel.

She looked great rocking a blonde ponytail, a knit turtleneck dress, a matching coat and lace up heels.

That same day, she made her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Watch it now if you haven’t already!