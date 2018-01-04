Priyanka Chopra is Back at Work on 'Quantico' Season 3

Priyanka Chopra is all smiles as takes a break in between scenes of an upcoming episode of Quantico on Wednesday afternoon (January 3) in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress bundled up in long black winter coat and boats as she tried to stay warm while filming outside.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Priyanka Chopra

The night before, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a late night selfie from her plane as she headed back to work after the holiday break.

10+ pictures inside of Priyanka Chopra on set…