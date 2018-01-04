Top Stories
Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 5:00 am

Priyanka Chopra is Back at Work on 'Quantico' Season 3

Priyanka Chopra is Back at Work on 'Quantico' Season 3

Priyanka Chopra is all smiles as takes a break in between scenes of an upcoming episode of Quantico on Wednesday afternoon (January 3) in New York City.

The 35-year-old actress bundled up in long black winter coat and boats as she tried to stay warm while filming outside.

The night before, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a late night selfie from her plane as she headed back to work after the holiday break.

