Top Stories
Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 7:00 am

Rachel Bilson Grabs Lunch to Go From Joan's on Third

Rachel Bilson Grabs Lunch to Go From Joan's on Third

Rachel Bilson heads back to her car with lunch to go from celeb hotspot Joan’s on Third restaurant on Wednesday afternoon (January 3) in Los Angeles.

The 36-year-old former The O.C. actress kept things cool and comfortable in a maroon sweater, jeans, and black sneakers as she headed home with her lunch.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rachel Bilson

Last week, Rachel took to Instagram to share the note her 3-year-old daughter Briar Rose left for Santa on Christmas Eve.

15+ pictures inside of Rachel Bilson stepping out…
Just Jared on Facebook
rachel bilson grabs lunch to go from joans on third 01
rachel bilson grabs lunch to go from joans on third 02
rachel bilson grabs lunch to go from joans on third 03
rachel bilson grabs lunch to go from joans on third 04
rachel bilson grabs lunch to go from joans on third 05
rachel bilson grabs lunch to go from joans on third 06
rachel bilson grabs lunch to go from joans on third 07
rachel bilson grabs lunch to go from joans on third 08
rachel bilson grabs lunch to go from joans on third 09
rachel bilson grabs lunch to go from joans on third 10
rachel bilson grabs lunch to go from joans on third 11
rachel bilson grabs lunch to go from joans on third 12
rachel bilson grabs lunch to go from joans on third 13
rachel bilson grabs lunch to go from joans on third 14
rachel bilson grabs lunch to go from joans on third 15
rachel bilson grabs lunch to go from joans on third 16
rachel bilson grabs lunch to go from joans on third 17

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Rachel Bilson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • A fire started at Hillary & Bill Clinton's Chappaqua house - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario will be directing an upcoming episode of Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner snaps at Piers Morgan over her physique - TooFab
  • ABC just cancelled their Rolling Stone 50th Anniversary special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nina Dobrev is facing one of her biggest fears - Just Jared Jr