Saoirse Ronan Wasn't Afraid to Go Makeup Free in 'Lady Bird'

Saoirse Ronan and Greta Gerwig pose for a photo at the TimesTalks panel on Thursday night (January 4) at Kaufman Music Center in New York City.

The ladies are both nominated for Golden Globes for their work on Lady Bird.

Saoirse recently opened up to People about going makeup free in the film.

“I didn’t really give it a second thought,” Saoirse said. “When you’re playing a character, at least for me, it gives you the license to go to places you haven’t really gone to before in terms of your look and the type of person you want to place and your voice and everything, so there’s a freedom you get when you’re playing a character to put yourself out there a bit more.”

