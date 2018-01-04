Top Stories
Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 4:00 am

Sarah Paulson Bundles Up For Her Flight Out of LAX

Sarah Paulson Bundles Up For Her Flight Out of LAX

Sarah Paulson flashes a smile as she makes her way into LAX Airport on Tuesday afternoon (January 2) in Los Angeles.

The 43-year-old American Horror Story actress looked chic in a long, black jacket, white sneakers, and sunglasses for her flight out of town.

Earlier this week, Sarah‘s cover story in the February issue of Town & Country was released.

Sarah‘s longtime love Holland Taylor recently took to Twitter to share a sweet message while finding Sarah’s cover at the store.

10+ pictures inside of Sarah Paulson arriving at LAX…
Posted to: Sarah Paulson

