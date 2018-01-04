Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Dinner Date at Sugarfish

Scott Disick chats with girlfriend Sofia Richie as they head to an early sushi dinner at Sugarfish restaurant on Thursday (January 4) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 34-year-old TV personality kept things chill in a black hoodie and olive green cargo pants while his 19-year-old girlfriend showed off her abs in a black crop top and leather pants as they stepped out for dinner.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Richie

Scott and Sofia were in Aspen earlier this week where they rang in 2018.

10+ pictures inside of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie heading to dinner…