14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 11:33 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Dinner Date at Sugarfish

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Couple Up for Dinner Date at Sugarfish

Scott Disick chats with girlfriend Sofia Richie as they head to an early sushi dinner at Sugarfish restaurant on Thursday (January 4) in Calabasas, Calif.

The 34-year-old TV personality kept things chill in a black hoodie and olive green cargo pants while his 19-year-old girlfriend showed off her abs in a black crop top and leather pants as they stepped out for dinner.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Richie

Scott and Sofia were in Aspen earlier this week where they rang in 2018.

10+ pictures inside of Scott Disick and Sofia Richie heading to dinner…
Just Jared on Facebook
scott disick sofia richie couple up for lunch date at sugarfish 01
scott disick sofia richie couple up for lunch date at sugarfish 02
scott disick sofia richie couple up for lunch date at sugarfish 03
scott disick sofia richie couple up for lunch date at sugarfish 04
scott disick sofia richie couple up for lunch date at sugarfish 05
scott disick sofia richie couple up for lunch date at sugarfish 06
scott disick sofia richie couple up for lunch date at sugarfish 07
scott disick sofia richie couple up for lunch date at sugarfish 08
scott disick sofia richie couple up for lunch date at sugarfish 09
scott disick sofia richie couple up for lunch date at sugarfish 10

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Scott Disick, Sofia Richie

  • TheRealDoodlebug

    She is trying to look like Kourtney.. won’t be long before she gets pregnant