Thu, 04 January 2018 at 7:02 pm

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Calls 'The Four' the 'Game of Thrones' of Singing Competition Shows!

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Calls 'The Four' the 'Game of Thrones' of Singing Competition Shows!

The judges of FOX’s new singing competition show The Four: Battle for Stardom are super excited for the premiere of their new show!

Judges Sean “Diddy” Combs, Meghan Trainor, DJ Khaled, and record label executive Charlie Walk attended the panel discussion of their new show during the 2018 Winter TCA Tour on Thursday afternoon (January 4) at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

CHECK OUT: ‘The Four’ 2018 Contestants – Meet the 4 Singers for Season 1!

Joining the judges at the panel was the show’s host Fergie.

During the chat, Diddy shared that the new show is a lot more competitive and cut-throat than other singing competitions – by comparing it to Game of Thrones!

“You get to challenge, and if you want to chop somebody’s head off…You have that power. Not literally, you know, figuratively,” Diddy joked.

Tune into Fox tonight to check out the new reality show!

15+ pictures inside of the judges at the TCAs panel…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
