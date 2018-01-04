Top Stories
Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 8:10 am

Selma Blair Shares Cute Photo of Son Arthur & Her Dog!

Selma Blair Shares Cute Photo of Son Arthur & Her Dog!

Selma Blair chats with a friend as she leaves a hair salon on Wednesday afternoon (January 3) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actress flaunted her newly lightened hair in a black and white sweater and jeans as she enjoyed an afternoon of pampering.

Earlier that day, Selma took to Instagram to share a super cute photo of her son Arthur, 6, and their pup cuddling in bed.

“At least my insomnia allowed me to capture this cirque du Soleil of boy dog cuddles. 💯 can’t let go of Christmas pj’s 🌲 #robertarollerrabbit,” Selma captioned the below photo.

A post shared by Selma Blair (@selmablair) on

Photos: WENN
