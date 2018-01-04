Serena Williams Withdraws from Australian Open After Loss in Abu Dhabi

Serena Williams has decided to withdraw from the upcoming Australian Open, just days after losing in her highly anticipated return to tennis.

The 36-year-old athlete gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia on September 1 and she played her first match back on December 30 in Abu Dhabi.

“After competing in Abu Dhabi I realized that although I am super close, I’m not where I personally want to be,” Serena said in a statement. “My coach and team always said, ‘Only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.’ I can compete – but I don’t want to just compete, I want to do far better than that and to do so, I will need a little more time.

“With that being said, and even though I am disappointed about it, I’ve decided not to compete in the Australian Open this year,” she added. “The memory of last year’s Open is one that I will carry with me, and Olympia and I look forward to coming back again. I appreciate the support and understanding of my fans and everyone at the Australian Open.”