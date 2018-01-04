Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Meet the New Contestants on 'The Four'!

Meet the New Contestants on 'The Four'!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 6:34 pm

Seth MacFarlane Reveals Origins of Kevin Spacey Joke on 'Family Guy'

Seth MacFarlane Reveals Origins of Kevin Spacey Joke on 'Family Guy'

Seth MacFarlane is opening up about the origins of the Kevin Spacey joke on his series Family Guy, which was featured on the show over a decade ago.

The 44-year-old actor and show creator appeared on the Fox panel at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour on Thursday afternoon (January 4) at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

Seth was joined by co-stars Mila Kunis and Seth Green, along with some of the shows other writers and producers.

In a moment from an episode aired in 2005, the character Stewie is seen naked while running through a mall and shouting, “Help! I’ve escaped from Kevin Spacey‘s basement!” This was long before the Oscar-winning actor was accused of sexual misconduct by many people.

“I don’t remember who pitched the joke,” Seth said (via EW). “I remember when it was pitched… that was a rumor I had actually not heard and other people in the writers’ room had. And it had to be sort of explained to me: ‘Oh, there’s this rumor that’s going on.’”

“I think that that was something where he was coming off a story where he had been kind of beaten up in a London park, and he claimed that he was walking his dog late at night and fell, and I think that raised a lot of eyebrows,” executive producer Alec Sulkin added. “It’s one of the things in terms of Standards where if they heard the rumors, as we have, then they’ll allow it.”
Just Jared on Facebook
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 01
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 02
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 03
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 04
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 05
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 06
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 07
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 08
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 09
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 10
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 11
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 12
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 13
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 14
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 15
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 16
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 17
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 18
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 19
seth macfarlane mila kunis family guy tca panel 20

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 Winter TCA Tour, Family Guy, Kevin Spacey, Mila Kunis, Seth Green, Seth MacFarlane

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • A fire started at Hillary & Bill Clinton's Chappaqua house - TMZ
  • Troian Bellisario will be directing an upcoming episode of Famous in Love - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner snaps at Piers Morgan over her physique - TooFab
  • ABC just cancelled their Rolling Stone 50th Anniversary special - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Nina Dobrev is facing one of her biggest fears - Just Jared Jr