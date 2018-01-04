Tiffany Haddish Delivers Hilarious Acceptance Speech at New York Film Critics Circle Awards - Watch!

Tiffany Haddish totally stole the show with this amazing speech!

The 38-year-old Girls Trip comedian and actress delivered an acceptance speech after winning the award for Best Supporting Actress at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday night (January 3) in New York City.

“First, I want to thank God, because without God my Mom and Daddy wouldn’t have put their two uglies together and made me,” she told the crowd.

“I’m thankful for the critics. I’m learning a lot about you guys. The only critics I knew before this were Siskel and Ebert and when they passed I was like ‘Oh well.’”

Watch the full speech below, courtesy of Alison Willmore.