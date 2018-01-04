Top Stories
Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Justin Bieber Shows Off His Buff Body After Pilates Session With Selena Gomez!

Ellen Page Is Married to Emma Portner!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 2:11 am

Tiffany Haddish Delivers Hilarious Acceptance Speech at New York Film Critics Circle Awards - Watch!

Tiffany Haddish Delivers Hilarious Acceptance Speech at New York Film Critics Circle Awards - Watch!

Tiffany Haddish totally stole the show with this amazing speech!

The 38-year-old Girls Trip comedian and actress delivered an acceptance speech after winning the award for Best Supporting Actress at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Wednesday night (January 3) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Tiffany Haddish

“First, I want to thank God, because without God my Mom and Daddy wouldn’t have put their two uglies together and made me,” she told the crowd.

“I’m thankful for the critics. I’m learning a lot about you guys. The only critics I knew before this were Siskel and Ebert and when they passed I was like ‘Oh well.’”

Watch the full speech below, courtesy of Alison Willmore.
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Tiffany Haddish

  • Just Saying

    Oh wow so hilarious, WHERE IS HER GOLDEN GLOBE NOMINATION?!!??!??