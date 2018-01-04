Veep's Reid Scott & Wife Elspeth Welcome Second Son!

Reid Scott is dad of two now!

The 40-year-old Veep star and his wife Elspeth welcomed their second child, son Damon Leif, on Thursday, January 4, People confirms.

Damon was born weighing 9lbsm 5oz and joins older brother Conrad, 2.

Reid and Elspeth announced back in August that they were expecting their second child together when they attended the premiere of his movie Home Again.

At the time, Reid jokingly said this about his son Conrad: “He’s going to be a great big brother. If he doesn’t kill his little brother within the first six weeks, then we’re going to be great.”

Congrats Reid & Elspeth!