Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Meet the New Contestants on 'The Four'!

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 6:23 pm

Veep's Reid Scott & Wife Elspeth Welcome Second Son!

Reid Scott is dad of two now!

The 40-year-old Veep star and his wife Elspeth welcomed their second child, son Damon Leif, on Thursday, January 4, People confirms.

Damon was born weighing 9lbsm 5oz and joins older brother Conrad, 2.

Reid and Elspeth announced back in August that they were expecting their second child together when they attended the premiere of his movie Home Again.

At the time, Reid jokingly said this about his son Conrad: “He’s going to be a great big brother. If he doesn’t kill his little brother within the first six weeks, then we’re going to be great.”

Congrats Reid & Elspeth!
