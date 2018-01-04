Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Meet the New Contestants on 'The Four'!

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 10:27 pm

Zooey Deschanel & Max Greenfield Open Up About Final Season of 'New Girl'

Zooey Deschanel hits the stage for the New Girl panel discussion at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour on Thursday afternoon (January 4) at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

The 37-year-old actress was joined at the panel by her co-stars Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, and Lamorne Morris. Missing from the event was Jake Johnson.

During the event the stars opened up about the seventh and final season of New Girl – which jumps three years into the future after the season six finale.

Cece and Schmidt have a kid, Winston’s engaged, and Jess is…in hiding.

Zooey shared that Jess “has been a witness in a federal – I don’t know how much I can give away…She hasn’t been working for a few years.”

The final season of New Girl airs on April 10 with the one hour series finale airing on May 15.

10+ pictures inside of the New Girl stars at the panel discussion…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hannah Simone, Lamorne Morris, Max Greenfield, Zooey Deschanel

