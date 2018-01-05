Aubrey Plaza & Dan Stevens Bring 'Legion' to Winter TCA Press Tour 2018

Aubrey Plaza and Dan Stevens brought Legion to the 2018 Winter TCA Tour!

The co-stars stepped out at show’s panel on Friday (January 5) at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

During the panel, Aubrey opened up about who exactly her character is.

“I don’t know. Traumatic is the right word. It’s really scary to play a character who you don’t know who she is. I was being used as a vessel in the first season. Lenny almost became like David where she doesn’t know what’s real or who she is. For season 2, it’s as though my power has been taken from me. Now we have to dig deeper. I can’t really answer that right now,” Aubrey admitted.

Legion‘s second season premieres on FX in March.