Bryan Singer Removed as 'Legion' Executive Producer Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Bryan Singer is no longer an executive producer on FX’s Legion.

The show, now entering into its second season, will move forward without him in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct.

“Bryan asked to take his name off the show, so we have done that,” the show creator and executive producer Noah Hawley told Deadline.

Legion is based on the X-Men comics. Bryan has previously directed, written and produced multiple Marvel films, including various X-Men films and the current Fox-Marvel series The Gifted.

Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn told Deadline that the network is “looking into” Bryan‘s executive producer title on The Gifted in light of the allegations.

Bryan was recently hit with a lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in 2003, which he vehemently denies.

Bryan was also fired from Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen bio-pic, back in December due to “unexpected unavailability.”