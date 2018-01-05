Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears Nearly Nothing in Sultry Bed Pic

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Family Members Will Be Allowed in the Delivery Room!

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Fri, 05 January 2018 at 3:53 pm

Bryan Singer Removed as 'Legion' Executive Producer Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Bryan Singer is no longer an executive producer on FX’s Legion.

The show, now entering into its second season, will move forward without him in the wake of allegations of sexual misconduct.

Bryan asked to take his name off the show, so we have done that,” the show creator and executive producer Noah Hawley told Deadline.

Legion is based on the X-Men comics. Bryan has previously directed, written and produced multiple Marvel films, including various X-Men films and the current Fox-Marvel series The Gifted.

Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn told Deadline that the network is “looking into” Bryan‘s executive producer title on The Gifted in light of the allegations.

Bryan was recently hit with a lawsuit for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in 2003, which he vehemently denies.

Bryan was also fired from Bohemian Rhapsody, the Queen bio-pic, back in December due to “unexpected unavailability.”
  • Just Saying

    F*cking. Finally. Now, got get him out of his equally disgusting friend Jeffrey Epstein’s pedophile island and sent him straight to f*cking jail.

  • gwen

    I hope these guys start going to prison.

  • Just Saying

    I hope Woody Allen is next.

  • HG

    Hopefully this is the beginning of the end for him. I’ve been wondering why he’s been relatively untouched during the whole Hollywood sex scandal advent calendar…

  • gwen

    You and me both.

  • gwen

    Says the person who has been stalking people by making accounts in their names.