Top Stories
14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Fri, 05 January 2018 at 1:54 am

Christian Bale Hasn't Seen 'Dark Knight Rises' Since the Aurora Shooting

Christian Bale Hasn't Seen 'Dark Knight Rises' Since the Aurora Shooting

Christian Bale was deeply affected by the Aurora shooting in 2012, which took place at a midnight screening of his Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises.

The Oscar-winning actor flew to Aurora and visited the memorial site just days after the shooting, in which twelve people were killed and 70 others were injured.

Christian recently told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he hasn’t watched the film since the shooting, and he also hasn’t seen Ben Affleck‘s take on the role

“Very sadly, I have not been able to watch that film since because of the whole tragedy of Aurora. I have not been able to sit down and see it without thinking of that. I’d love to be able to one day,” he said.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Christian Bale, Movies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein has been spotted at a treatment center in Arizona - TMZ
  • Hulu has revived the Animaniacs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner continues to bash the Kardashians - TooFab
  • Disney is eye a major director in mind to direct their new movie Merlin - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello has no plans on bashing Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr