Christian Bale Hasn't Seen 'Dark Knight Rises' Since the Aurora Shooting

Christian Bale was deeply affected by the Aurora shooting in 2012, which took place at a midnight screening of his Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises.

The Oscar-winning actor flew to Aurora and visited the memorial site just days after the shooting, in which twelve people were killed and 70 others were injured.

Christian recently told the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he hasn’t watched the film since the shooting, and he also hasn’t seen Ben Affleck‘s take on the role

“Very sadly, I have not been able to watch that film since because of the whole tragedy of Aurora. I have not been able to sit down and see it without thinking of that. I’d love to be able to one day,” he said.