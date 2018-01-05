Fri, 05 January 2018 at 6:00 am
Colin Farrell Looks Totally Bummed After Getting a Parking Ticket!
Colin Farrell‘s day started off on a rough note.
The 41-year-old The Beguiled actor looks totally bummed after receiving a parking ticket on Wednesday (January 3) in Los Angeles.
Colin showed off his muscles in a ripped denim shirt and sweat pants as he stepped out for lunch with a female companion.
Colin and his lady friend were spotted holding hands as they did a little shopping around town after they grabbed a quick bite to eat.
