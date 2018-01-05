Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears Nearly Nothing in Sultry Bed Pic

Kim Kardashian Wears Nearly Nothing in Sultry Bed Pic

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Family Members Will Be Allowed in the Delivery Room!

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Family Members Will Be Allowed in the Delivery Room!

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Fri, 05 January 2018 at 3:07 pm

'Crash' Filmmaker Paul Haggis Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Four Women, Including Rape

'Crash' Filmmaker Paul Haggis Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Four Women, Including Rape

Paul Haggis has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by four different women.

After a publicist filed a civil lawsuit charging the 64-year-old award-winning filmmaker with rape, three more women have now come forward with their own accusations.

One of the women says that Paul forced her to perform oral sex and then raped her, while another revealed to The Associated Press that Paul told her, “I need to be inside you,” before she was able to run away.

His lawyer denies the new accusations, stating, “He didn’t rape anybody.”

Paul has previously denied the lawsuit allegations in a countersuit, which is currently pending.

Paul is known for writing and producing consecutive Best Picture Oscar winners Million Dollar Baby (2004) and Crash (2005). He also directed Crash.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Andres Iglesias Rodriguez; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Paul Haggis

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein has been spotted at a treatment center in Arizona - TMZ
  • Hulu has revived the Animaniacs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner continues to bash the Kardashians - TooFab
  • Disney is eye a major director in mind to direct their new movie Merlin - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello has no plans on bashing Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Jamie

    Is this story purposely coming out on a Friday afternoon so it can be buried over the weekend, a weekend when an awards show will be taking place?

  • gwen

    Here is another one that should be going to prison.

  • Jezza

    I wonder if this is a scoentology thing. Revenge for spilling the tea on them.

  • gwen

    What should happen to you, who has created over 20 accounts in other people’s names?