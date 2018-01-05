'Crash' Filmmaker Paul Haggis Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Four Women, Including Rape

Paul Haggis has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by four different women.

After a publicist filed a civil lawsuit charging the 64-year-old award-winning filmmaker with rape, three more women have now come forward with their own accusations.

One of the women says that Paul forced her to perform oral sex and then raped her, while another revealed to The Associated Press that Paul told her, “I need to be inside you,” before she was able to run away.

His lawyer denies the new accusations, stating, “He didn’t rape anybody.”

Paul has previously denied the lawsuit allegations in a countersuit, which is currently pending.

Paul is known for writing and producing consecutive Best Picture Oscar winners Million Dollar Baby (2004) and Crash (2005). He also directed Crash.