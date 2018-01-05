Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Cuddle on the Beach in Costa Rica - See the Pics!

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are enjoying their romantic getaway in Costa Rica, and we have all the latest pics!

The 41-year-old Inglourious Basterds actress and the 48-year-old Walking Dead actor were all smiles as they sat close together on the sand on Wednesday (January 3).

They hung out on the beach and chowed down on pizza with a group of friends.

Diane showed off her figure in a white Mighty Mouse Moschino swimsuit, denim shorts, and pink-rimmed sunglasses, while Norman kept in casual in a Pura Vida t-shirt.

The day before, the couple were seen heading out to do some bodyboarding, Diane in a black bikini top and grey skirt, and Norman in all black.

Diane and Norman, who first went public with their relationship back in March, also took a trip to Costa Rica in August.

FYI: Diane is wearing Levi’s shorts.

