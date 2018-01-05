Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears Nearly Nothing in Sultry Bed Pic

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Family Members Will Be Allowed in the Delivery Room!

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Fri, 05 January 2018 at 4:38 pm

Donald Glover & Girlfriend Michelle Welcome Second Baby!

Donald Glover & Girlfriend Michelle Welcome Second Baby!

Donald Glover and girlfriend Michelle have just welcomed another bundle of joy into their lives!

The 34-year-old Atlanta star confirmed the happy news to Entertainment Tonight FX’s TCA on Friday (January 5).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Donald Glover

“She’s great. She’s good. Baby’s born, so she’s happier now,” Donald confirmed. He previously confirmed that the two were expecting a little boy during his acceptance speech at the 2017 Emmy Awards back in September.

“I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son — we’re listening to Stevie [Wonder] tonight,” he said during his speech.

Congratulations to the happy family!
