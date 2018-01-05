Donald Glover & Girlfriend Michelle Welcome Second Baby!

Donald Glover and girlfriend Michelle have just welcomed another bundle of joy into their lives!

The 34-year-old Atlanta star confirmed the happy news to Entertainment Tonight FX’s TCA on Friday (January 5).

“She’s great. She’s good. Baby’s born, so she’s happier now,” Donald confirmed. He previously confirmed that the two were expecting a little boy during his acceptance speech at the 2017 Emmy Awards back in September.

“I want to thank my baby, my son, for just being the joy in my life. I want to thank my unborn son — we’re listening to Stevie [Wonder] tonight,” he said during his speech.

Congratulations to the happy family!