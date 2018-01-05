Donald Glover Spills on 'Star Wars' Han Solo Movie

Donald Glover is spilling about the upcoming Star Wars Han Solo film!

The 34-year-old actor, who plays a young Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story, opened up about working with Ron Howard following the film’s director change.

“It didn’t really [change]. I think we were never faced with anything like that and he did a good job of coming in and didn’t want us to change what we were doing at all. He wanted us to be comfortable with our vision,” Donald said.

He also revealed a scene in the film that’s never been done in a Star Wars flick.

Donald added, “I remember going on set one of the first times, he was like, ‘Yeah, I want to follow you onto the Millennium Falcon and do this thing.’ I was like, ‘I don’t think I’ve ever seen the outside go into the inside.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, no one’s ever done that shot.’ As a fan I was like yeah, I was really excited. I know there’s been a lot of talk in the press about this movie but for me anyway, it was a dream and also it looks really cool to me.”