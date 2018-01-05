Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears Nearly Nothing in Sultry Bed Pic

Kim Kardashian Wears Nearly Nothing in Sultry Bed Pic

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Family Members Will Be Allowed in the Delivery Room!

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Family Members Will Be Allowed in the Delivery Room!

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Fri, 05 January 2018 at 8:49 pm

Donald Glover & Zazie Beetz Rep 'Atlanta' at Winter TCA Press Tour 2018

Donald Glover & Zazie Beetz Rep 'Atlanta' at Winter TCA Press Tour 2018

Donald Glover was all smiles at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour!

The 34-year-old actor and rapper (who just welcomed a second baby!) spoke on stage during the FOX/FX portion of the event held at The Langham Huntington on Friday (January 5) in Pasadena, Calif.

He was joined by his Atlanta co-stars Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry. Donald‘s brother, executive producer and writer Stephen Glover, and co-executive producer/director Hiro Murai were also in attendance.

Donald serves as creator, executive producer, director, writer, executive music producer, and actor on the FX series.

“In the writers room, we spent a lot of time talking about How I Spent My Summer Vacation by the Tiny Toons,” Donald said about season two, set to premiere later this year (via Variety). “That was kind of the inspiration.”

35+ pictures inside of Donald Glover, Zazie Beetz, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 01
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 02
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 03
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 04
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 05
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 06
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 07
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 08
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 09
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 10
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 11
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 12
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 13
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 14
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 15
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 16
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 17
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 18
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 19
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 20
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 21
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 22
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 23
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 24
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 25
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 26
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 27
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 28
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 29
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 30
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 31
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 32
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 33
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 34
donald glover zazie beetz and brian tyree henry rep atlanta at winter tca press tour 2018 35

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brian Tyree Henry, Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Zazie Beetz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein has been spotted at a treatment center in Arizona - TMZ
  • Hulu has revived the Animaniacs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner continues to bash the Kardashians - TooFab
  • Disney is eye a major director in mind to direct their new movie Merlin - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello has no plans on bashing Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr