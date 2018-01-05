Donald Glover & Zazie Beetz Rep 'Atlanta' at Winter TCA Press Tour 2018

Donald Glover was all smiles at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour!

The 34-year-old actor and rapper (who just welcomed a second baby!) spoke on stage during the FOX/FX portion of the event held at The Langham Huntington on Friday (January 5) in Pasadena, Calif.

He was joined by his Atlanta co-stars Zazie Beetz and Brian Tyree Henry. Donald‘s brother, executive producer and writer Stephen Glover, and co-executive producer/director Hiro Murai were also in attendance.

Donald serves as creator, executive producer, director, writer, executive music producer, and actor on the FX series.

“In the writers room, we spent a lot of time talking about How I Spent My Summer Vacation by the Tiny Toons,” Donald said about season two, set to premiere later this year (via Variety). “That was kind of the inspiration.”

35+ pictures inside of Donald Glover, Zazie Beetz, and more at the event…