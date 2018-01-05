Top Stories
Fri, 05 January 2018 at 12:59 am

'Eat, Pray, Love' Writer Elizabeth Gilbert Mourns Death of Partner Rayya Elias

'Eat, Pray, Love' Writer Elizabeth Gilbert Mourns Death of Partner Rayya Elias

Elizabeth Gilbert, the author of the best-selling memoir “Eat, Pray, Love,” is mourning the loss of her partner Rayya Elias.

The writer opened up about her relationship with Rayya, her best friend of 15 years, in September 2016, two months after she announced her separation from husband José Nunes.

Rayya, a fellow writer and songwriter, was diagnosed with pancreatic and liver cancer in spring 2016.

“She was my love, my heart, my best friend, my teacher, my rebel, my angel, my protector, my challenger, my partner, my muse, my wizard, my surprise, my gift, my comet, my liberator, my rock star, my completely impossible non-cooperator, my otherworldly visitor, my spiritual portal, and my baby. I loved you so much, Rayya. Thank you for letting me walk with you right to the edge of the river. It has been the greatest honor of my life. I would tell you to rest in peace, but I know that you always found peace boring. May you rest in excitement. I will always love you,” Elizabeth wrote on Instagram.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Elizabeth and all of Rayya‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
Credit: Noam Galai; Photos: Getty
