Ed Westwick Replaced in BBC Drama Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Ed Westwick will no longer appear in the upcoming BBC drama Ordeal By Innocence following allegations of sexual assault.

Ed has been replaced by Christian Cooke in the program based on a novel by Agatha Christie, which was supposed to be one of the main Christmas shows on the BBC.

Christian will now reshoot Ed‘s scenes, The Guardian reports.

Prior to Christmas, the BBC announced that they were removing Ordeal By Innocence from their schedule “until these matters are resolved.”

Filming for another BBC drama in which Ed was set to star, White Gold, has also been stalled.

Ed has repeatedly denied these claims of sexual assault.