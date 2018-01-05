Ellen Pompeo Shares Her Love for Tiffany Haddish!

Ellen Pompeo is all smiles as she leaves E Baldi restaurant after lunch on Thursday afternoon (January 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 48-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star tried to keep a low profile in an all black outfit while wearing sunglasses and a gray hat as she spent the afternoon grabbing lunch with a friend.

Later that night, Ellen took to Twitter to share her love for Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish after her hilarious acceptance speech at last night’s 2018 New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

“Yeah she does…. her AUTHENTICITY is everything and so so rare 😍,” Ellen tweeted along with a link to Tiffany‘s speech.