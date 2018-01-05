Top Stories
Fri, 05 January 2018 at 7:00 am

Ellen Pompeo Shares Her Love for Tiffany Haddish!

Ellen Pompeo Shares Her Love for Tiffany Haddish!

Ellen Pompeo is all smiles as she leaves E Baldi restaurant after lunch on Thursday afternoon (January 4) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 48-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star tried to keep a low profile in an all black outfit while wearing sunglasses and a gray hat as she spent the afternoon grabbing lunch with a friend.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ellen Pompeo

Later that night, Ellen took to Twitter to share her love for Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish after her hilarious acceptance speech at last night’s 2018 New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

“Yeah she does…. her AUTHENTICITY is everything and so so rare 😍,” Ellen tweeted along with a link to Tiffany‘s speech.
