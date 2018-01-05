Emilia Clarke Meets the 'This Is Us' Cast at AFI Awards 2018!

Emilia Clarke is gorgeous in green while posing on the red carpet at the 2018 AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday afternoon (January 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 31-year-old actress shared a cute moment with actor Sterling K. Brown on the carpet. Their shows Game of Thrones and This Is Us were selected as two of AFI’s Top Television Programs of the Year.

This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz, and Justin Hartley were all there to support the show as well.

FYI: Emilia is wearing a J.W. Anderson dress. Chrissy is wearing an Eloquii dress, Stuart Weitzman shoes, a Tod’s clutch, and Jenny Bird earrings. Sterling is wearing a Musika Frere suit, a La Perla shirt, and Christian Louboutin shoes.

20+ pictures inside of Emilia Clarke and the This Is Us cast at the event…