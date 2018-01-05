Emilia Clarke's Meeting with James Franco Looks Far from a Disaster at 'W Magazine' Event!

Emilia Clarke and James Franco can barely contain their smiles while posing for a photo at W Magazine’s Celebration of its Best Performances Portfolio and the Golden Globes on Thursday (January 4) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

James is featured in the issue and he’s also nominated for a Globe for his work in The Disaster Artist.

Emilia, who arrived at the party in an Audi car, will be at the Globes to support her nominated show Game of Thrones.

Zoey Deutch, who makes a cameo appearance in The Disaster Artist, attend the event with her Flower director Max Winkler.

FYI: Zoey is wearing a Dior dress.

10+ pictures inside of Emilia Clarke and James Franco at the party…