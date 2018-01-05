Top Stories
Fri, 05 January 2018 at 2:51 am

Gal Gadot Meets 'Florida Project' Actress Brooklynn Prince at Pre-Golden Globes Event

Gal Gadot Meets 'Florida Project' Actress Brooklynn Prince at Pre-Golden Globes Event

Gal Gadot kneels down to have a conversation with seven-year-old actress Brooklynn Prince at W Magazine’s Celebration of its Best Performances Portfolio and the Golden Globes on Thursday (January 4) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Both of the actresses are featuring in the portfolio for their work on the films Wonder Woman and The Florida Project.

Brooklynn also got to meet Elizabeth Olsen at the event. Her movie is nominated for one Golden Globe this weekend.

Gal was joined at the party by her husband Yaron Versano. Many celebs arrived at the event in Audi cars.

FYI: Gal is wearing an Alexander McQueen dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes.
