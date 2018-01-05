'Get Out's Allison Williams & Daniel Kaluuya Celebrate at W Magazine's Pre-Golden Globes Party!

Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya keep it chic and sophisticated while posing for photographs at W Magazine’s Celebration of its Best Performances Portfolio and the Golden Globes on Thursday evening (January 4) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress and the 28-year-old actor were joined at the event by Mary J. Blige, Hong Chau, Tracee Ellis Ross, Frankie Shaw, Aziz Ansari, Eiza Gonzalez, Pom Klementieff, Sonequa Martin Green and Andrea Riseborough.

Daniel is up for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his role in Get Out at the 2018 Golden Globes while the film itself is up for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

FYI: Allison is wearing Ara Vartanian jewelry. Mary and Tracee are both wearing Balmain. Hong and Eiza are both wearing Dior. Pom is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.