Top Stories
14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Fri, 05 January 2018 at 10:45 am

'Get Out's Allison Williams & Daniel Kaluuya Celebrate at W Magazine's Pre-Golden Globes Party!

'Get Out's Allison Williams & Daniel Kaluuya Celebrate at W Magazine's Pre-Golden Globes Party!

Allison Williams and Daniel Kaluuya keep it chic and sophisticated while posing for photographs at W Magazine’s Celebration of its Best Performances Portfolio and the Golden Globes on Thursday evening (January 4) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

The 29-year-old actress and the 28-year-old actor were joined at the event by Mary J. Blige, Hong Chau, Tracee Ellis Ross, Frankie Shaw, Aziz Ansari, Eiza Gonzalez, Pom Klementieff, Sonequa Martin Green and Andrea Riseborough.

Daniel is up for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his role in Get Out at the 2018 Golden Globes while the film itself is up for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy.

FYI: Allison is wearing Ara Vartanian jewelry. Mary and Tracee are both wearing Balmain. Hong and Eiza are both wearing Dior. Pom is wearing a Louis Vuitton dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 01
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 02
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 03
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 04
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 05
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 06
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 07
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 08
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 09
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 10
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 11
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 12
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 13
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 14
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 15
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 16
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 17
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 18
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 19
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 20
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 21
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 22
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 23
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 24
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 25
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 26
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 27
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 28
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 29
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 30
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 31
allison williams daniel kaluuya celebrate at w magazines pre golden globes party 32

Credit: Donato Sardella, Joe Scarnici, Joe Scarnici; Photos: Getty, BFA
Posted to: Allison Williams, Andrea Riseborough, Aziz Ansari, Daniel Kaluuya, Eiza Gonzalez, Frankie Shaw, Hong Chau, Mary J Blige, Pom Klementieff, Sonequa Martin-Green, Tracee Ellis Ross

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein has been spotted at a treatment center in Arizona - TMZ
  • Hulu has revived the Animaniacs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner continues to bash the Kardashians - TooFab
  • Disney is eye a major director in mind to direct their new movie Merlin - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello has no plans on bashing Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr