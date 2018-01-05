Gillian Anderson Supports Boyfriend Peter Morgan at AFI Awards 2018!

Gillian Anderson poses with her boyfriend Peter Morgan on the red carpet at the 2018 AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday afternoon (January 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Peter is the creator and writer of the Netflix series The Crown, which was selected as one of AFI’s Top Television Programs of the Year.

This is a big week for Gillian as her series The X-Files returned to Fox and she has said it will be her last season on the show.

The second season of The Crown is streaming now!