Helen Mirren Is Spooky in Official 'Winchester' Trailer - Watch!

The official trailer for Winchester is here, and you can watch it right now!

The gothic thriller co-stars Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson and Finn Scicluna-O’Prey.

Here’s a plot summary for the movie, which is inspired by true events: on an isolated stretch of land 50 miles outside of San Francisco sits the most haunted house in the world. Built by Sarah Winchester, (Mirren) heiress to the Winchester fortune, it is a house that knows no end. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters.

The movie opens in theaters on February 2. Watch the trailer below!