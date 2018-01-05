Top Stories
14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Fri, 05 January 2018 at 9:32 am

Helen Mirren Is Spooky in Official 'Winchester' Trailer - Watch!

Helen Mirren Is Spooky in Official 'Winchester' Trailer - Watch!

The official trailer for Winchester is here, and you can watch it right now!

The gothic thriller co-stars Helen Mirren, Jason Clarke, Sarah Snook, Angus Sampson and Finn Scicluna-O’Prey.

Here’s a plot summary for the movie, which is inspired by true events: on an isolated stretch of land 50 miles outside of San Francisco sits the most haunted house in the world. Built by Sarah Winchester, (Mirren) heiress to the Winchester fortune, it is a house that knows no end. She is building a prison, an asylum for hundreds of vengeful ghosts, and the most terrifying among them have a score to settle with the Winchesters.

The movie opens in theaters on February 2. Watch the trailer below!
Photos: CBS Films
