Hilary Swank & Donald Sutherland Join 'Trust' Co-Stars at Winter TCA Press Tour 2018

Hilary Swank looked bold in blue at the 2018 Winter TCA Tour!

The 43-year-old actress matched the carpet at the event held at The Langham Huntington on Friday (January 5) in Pasadena, Calif.

She sported a sheer blue top, matching velvet pants with a bow belt, black heels, and a simple gold necklace, completing her look with a touch of pink lip gloss.

She was joined by her Trust co-stars Donald Sutherland, Harris Dickinson, Michael Esper, Brendan Fraser, Anna Chancellor, Luca Marinelli, director Danny Boyle, and creator Simon Beaufoy.

The cast spoke on stage during the FOX/FX portion of the event.

Here’s the synopsis for Trust, coming to FX later this month: “Rome, 1973. John Paul Getty III, the heir and younger member of an oil tycoon’s saga, is kidnapped by the Italian mafia in order to get a ransom. Quite surprisingly, for some undisclosed reason, his family seems not interested at all in having him back.”

FYI: Hilary is wearing Giorgio Armani.

