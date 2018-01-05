Jon Paul Steuer Dead - 'Star Trek' Actor Dies at 33

Jon Paul Steuer has sadly passed away at the age of 33.

The actor, best known as the first to play Alexander Rozhenko in Star Trek: The Next Generation, died on Monday (January 1), his band P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S. announced on their Facebook page.

A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

“It is with heavy hearts and saddened minds that we announce the passing of our dear friend and singer Jonny Jewels, AKA Jon Paul Steuer,” the band wrote. “The addition of Jonny to our dysfunctional band family was one of the best choices that we have ever made, and he brought a much needed sense of fun and lightheartedness to everything we did. He was only with us for a little more than a year, but we managed to cram a lifetime of great experiences into his tenure as our singer: dozens shows at home in Portland and across several states, an amazing European tour, and our best full-length release yet. We’ve lost our singer, but far, far more than that we’ve lost a friend. Rest in peace, Jonny…we love you. Jon Paul Steuer March 27, 1984 – January 1, 2018.”

Jon also played Quentin Kelly on the ABC series Grace Under Fire from 1993 to 1996. Additionally, he acted alongside James Earl Jones in 1990’s By Dawn’s Early Light and Mary Tyler Moore in 1990’s Thanksgiving Day.

Our thoughts are with Jon‘s loved ones during this difficult time.