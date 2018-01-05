Justin Guarini Defends Himself on Twitter By Jokingly Trashing 'From Justin to Kelly'

Justin Guarini is not putting up with any nonsense on Twitter!

The 39-year-old American Idol alum took to Twitter on Thursday (January 3) to slam President Trump for his video message during a press briefing.

“If videoing in from your house to another part of your house to avoid company is good enough for the President of the United States it should be good enough fo….never mind my wife says no,” Justin tweeted.

Shortly after, users started slamming Justin for getting involved in politics and told him to “stick to acting.”

Justin then took to Twitter again to defend himself…and joke about his 2003 film From Justin to Kelly with Kelly Clarkson.

“The next idiot that tells me to ‘stick to acting’ should be forced to watch From Justin to Kelly until they agree I should ‘stick to politics,’” Justin tweeted back.