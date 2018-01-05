Top Stories
14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Fri, 05 January 2018 at 12:59 am

Justin Guarini Defends Himself on Twitter By Jokingly Trashing 'From Justin to Kelly'

Justin Guarini Defends Himself on Twitter By Jokingly Trashing 'From Justin to Kelly'

Justin Guarini is not putting up with any nonsense on Twitter!

The 39-year-old American Idol alum took to Twitter on Thursday (January 3) to slam President Trump for his video message during a press briefing.

“If videoing in from your house to another part of your house to avoid company is good enough for the President of the United States it should be good enough fo….never mind my wife says no,” Justin tweeted.

Shortly after, users started slamming Justin for getting involved in politics and told him to “stick to acting.”

Justin then took to Twitter again to defend himself…and joke about his 2003 film From Justin to Kelly with Kelly Clarkson.

“The next idiot that tells me to ‘stick to acting’ should be forced to watch From Justin to Kelly until they agree I should ‘stick to politics,’” Justin tweeted back.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Justin Guarini

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein has been spotted at a treatment center in Arizona - TMZ
  • Hulu has revived the Animaniacs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner continues to bash the Kardashians - TooFab
  • Disney is eye a major director in mind to direct their new movie Merlin - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello has no plans on bashing Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr