Kate Mara, Evan Peters & 'Pose' Cast Step Out at Winter TCA Press Tour 2018

Fri, 05 January 2018 at 8:27 pm

Kate Mara brought Pose to the 2018 Winter TCA Tour!

The 34-year-old actress looked radiant in red for the upcoming show’s panel on Friday (January 5) at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, Calif.

She was joined by her co-stars including Evan Peters, James Van Der Beek, Indya Moore, Ryan Jamaal Swain, MJ Rodriguez and Dominique Jackson.

The cast was also joined by executive producers Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

During the panel, Ryan opened up about the importance of the series.

“Now is the time to tell this story, about this group of people who, sadly are more and more disenfranchised and cut off. We want to celebrate them…The timing of this show is very important,” Ryan said.

