Fri, 05 January 2018 at 6:01 pm

Kiernan Shipka Cast as 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' in Reboot

Kiernan Shipka Cast as 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' in Reboot

Kiernan Shipka has officially landed the coveted starring role in the Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot!

The 18-year-old Mad Men actress and Just Jared spotlight star will play Sabrina Spellman in the upcoming Netflix series based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

“We’re all such huge fans of Kiernan’s work that when we started talking about who this new incarnation of Sabrina could be, her name was on everyone’s wish list. This is a darker, more macabre version of Sabrina, and we’re incredibly excited for people to see Kiernan make this iconic character her own,” executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa said in a statement.

The untitled series will follow Sabrina, an empowered young woman, half-human, half-witch, as she begins her dark education as a sorceress and tries to maintain a normal life as a high school sophomore.

It has been greenlit for two seasons on Netflix.
  • Just Saying

    At first I was like cool she is a good actress and Netflix makes good shows, but then I saw it was a spin off of that pile of sh*t Riveldale and now I’m like meh…