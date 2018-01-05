Lisa Kudrow Responds to Lindsay Lohan's 'The Comeback' Comments

Lisa Kudrow has something to say about Lindsay Lohan‘s proposal to star in a new season of The Comeback!

The 54-year-old Friends alum took to Twitter to share her thoughts with the Mean Girls actress, 31, on Friday (January 5).

ICYMI, earlier today, Billy on the Street star Billy Eichner tweeted an idea for a new season of the Lisa-starring series, writing, “Who can I pay to make another season of The Comeback where Valerie Cherish gets ‘political’ and ‘woke?’ Please. I’m begging you. I need it.”

Lindsay responded with a simple, “I’ll do it,” and now Lisa is chiming in!

See her tweet below.

That’s interesting… — Lisa Kudrow (@LisaKudrow) January 5, 2018

Other celebs, like Sarah Paulson and Zach Braff, have also commented on the Twitter exchange. Click inside to read their tweets…

