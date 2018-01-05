Top Stories
Lisa Kudrow Responds to Lindsay Lohan's 'The Comeback' Comments

Lisa Kudrow has something to say about Lindsay Lohan‘s proposal to star in a new season of The Comeback!

The 54-year-old Friends alum took to Twitter to share her thoughts with the Mean Girls actress, 31, on Friday (January 5).

ICYMI, earlier today, Billy on the Street star Billy Eichner tweeted an idea for a new season of the Lisa-starring series, writing, “Who can I pay to make another season of The Comeback where Valerie Cherish gets ‘political’ and ‘woke?’ Please. I’m begging you. I need it.”

Lindsay responded with a simple, “I’ll do it,” and now Lisa is chiming in!

See her tweet below.

Other celebs, like Sarah Paulson and Zach Braff, have also commented on the Twitter exchange. Click inside to read their tweets…
  • Harvey Weinstein has been spotted at a treatment center in Arizona - TMZ
  • Hulu has revived the Animaniacs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner continues to bash the Kardashians - TooFab
  • Disney is eye a major director in mind to direct their new movie Merlin - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello has no plans on bashing Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr