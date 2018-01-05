Top Stories
Fri, 05 January 2018 at 8:22 am

Max Greenfield's Kids Didn't Like His 'American Crime Story' Look!

Max Greenfield's Kids Didn't Like His 'American Crime Story' Look!

Max Greenfield didn’t impress his family much with his latest look!

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story actor made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday (January 5).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Max Greenfield

Max opened up about filming the new Ryan Murphy series about the death of Gianni Versace.

Max also tells Ellen that his kids stongly disliked his facial hair while filming. Plus, he opens up about his upcoming 10-year wedding anniversary with his wife, while Ellen reminds him of when he got hot and heavy with Sally Field during his last appearance on the talk show.

Watch below!


Max Greenfield’s Kids Don’t Like His ‘American Crime Story’ Look
