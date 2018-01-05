Natalie Portman Is Prepared to Fight in 'Annihilation' Official Poster!

Natalie Portman stars on the poster for the upcoming film, Annihilation!

The movie’s official poster was released on Friday (January 5).

The film, based on Jeff VanderMeer’s best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy, also co-stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac. It was written and directed by Alex Garland.

Natalie recently joined social media to support an important cause. In the movie, she plays a biologist who signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition where the laws of nature don’t apply.

Annihilation hits theaters on February 23. Watch the trailer below!