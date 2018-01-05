Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears Nearly Nothing in Sultry Bed Pic

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Family Members Will Be Allowed in the Delivery Room!

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Fri, 05 January 2018 at 3:26 pm

Natalie Portman Is Prepared to Fight in 'Annihilation' Official Poster!

Natalie Portman stars on the poster for the upcoming film, Annihilation!

The movie’s official poster was released on Friday (January 5).

The film, based on Jeff VanderMeer’s best-selling Southern Reach Trilogy, also co-stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny and Oscar Isaac. It was written and directed by Alex Garland.

Natalie recently joined social media to support an important cause. In the movie, she plays a biologist who signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition where the laws of nature don’t apply.

Annihilation hits theaters on February 23. Watch the trailer below!
Photos: Paramount Pictures
  • gwen

    This could be really good. Also I’m a big Natalie Portman fan.

  • gwen

    When Just Jared won’t do anything about Cool Boots/Cindy Sperling impersonating us because Cool Boots/Cindy Sperling works as moderator for Just Jared!