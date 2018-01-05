Nicole Kidman & Hugh Jackman Get Honored at AACTA International Awards

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman received nods from their home of Australia during the AACTA International Awards!

The two Aussie actors both received nominations at the award ceremony on Friday night (January 5) at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles

Nicole and Hugh both hit the red carpet ahead of the ceremony and posed for pictures before heading inside.

While Nicole won the award for Best Supporting Actress, Hugh was nominated for Best Lead Actor.

They were also joined at the event by Abbie Cornish, Danielle MacDonald and Gary Oldman, who took home Best Lead Actor.

FYI: Nicole is wearing Carolina Herrera. Abbie is wearing Tadashi Shoji.

