Pete Wentz Steps Out After Announcing Baby News

Pete Wentz sips on an iced drink as he parks his truck on Thursday afternoon (January 4) in Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old Fall Out Boy bassist kept things cool in a black hoodie, gym shorts, and checkered sneakers as he spent the afternoon running errands.

Pete took to Instagram on New Year’s Day to announce that he and longtime love Meagan Camper are expecting their second child together – a girl!

The couple are already parents to 3-year-old son Saint, and Pete shares nine-year-old son Bronx with ex Ashlee Simpson.