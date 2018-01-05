Peter Facinelli Couples Up With Girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison on Cancun Vacation!

Peter Facinelli and his girlfriend Lily Anne Harrison celebrated the New Year with the most amazing vacation!

The 44-year-old S.W.A.T. star was spotted enjoying some fun in the sun over the holidays at the Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach in Cancun, Mexico.

The couple was also joined by Peter‘s three children, his sister’s family and Lily‘s actor father Gregory Harrison.

The family looked like they had a blast during the vacation, with fun excursions to snorkel, jet ski and relax at the spa!

“Hola. From Mexico. #cancun @grandcoralbeach Best start to a New Year with #family,” Peter wrote on his Instagram.

A post shared by Peter Facinelli (@peterfacinelli) on Jan 3, 2018 at 12:57pm PST

Check out the couple’s vacation photos below…

