Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Family Members Will Be Allowed in the Delivery Room!

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her pregnancy!

The 33-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians reality TV star appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (January 4).

During her appearance, Khloe talks about finding out she was pregnant, which family member gives the worst pregnancy advice, her recent fights with sister Kourtney Kardashian, where she’s going to have the baby, whether or not her boyfriend Tristan Thompson is expected to be there for the birth if he has a game, and she reveals which family members will be allowed in the delivery room.

Khloe also reveals that, like Jimmy, her favorite store is Costco. She talks about when she likes to go there and what she buys.

