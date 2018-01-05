Reese Witherspoon Meets the 'Wonder Women' Gal Gadot & Patty Jenkins at AFI Awards 2018!

Reese Witherspoon is the lady in red while walking the carpet at the 2018 AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday afternoon (January 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance were Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot with director Patty Jenkins. Their film was selected as one of the Top Movies of the Year.

Other films to make the list included Get Out and The Post. Those films’ stars and directors – Allison Williams, Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Peele, Tom Hanks, and Steven Spielberg – were all at the event!

Reese‘s Big Little Lies made the list of the Top Television Programs of the Year.

FYI: Gal is wearing a Ralph Lauren look and Tiffany & Co earrings. Allison is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress. Patty is wearing a Tibi dress.