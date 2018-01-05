Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Wears Nearly Nothing in Sultry Bed Pic

Kim Kardashian Wears Nearly Nothing in Sultry Bed Pic

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Family Members Will Be Allowed in the Delivery Room!

Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Family Members Will Be Allowed in the Delivery Room!

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Fri, 05 January 2018 at 6:34 pm

Reese Witherspoon Meets the 'Wonder Women' Gal Gadot & Patty Jenkins at AFI Awards 2018!

Reese Witherspoon Meets the 'Wonder Women' Gal Gadot & Patty Jenkins at AFI Awards 2018!

Reese Witherspoon is the lady in red while walking the carpet at the 2018 AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday afternoon (January 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Also in attendance were Wonder Woman‘s Gal Gadot with director Patty Jenkins. Their film was selected as one of the Top Movies of the Year.

Other films to make the list included Get Out and The Post. Those films’ stars and directors – Allison Williams, Daniel Kaluuya, Jordan Peele, Tom Hanks, and Steven Spielberg – were all at the event!

Reese‘s Big Little Lies made the list of the Top Television Programs of the Year.

FYI: Gal is wearing a Ralph Lauren look and Tiffany & Co earrings. Allison is wearing a Carolina Herrera dress. Patty is wearing a Tibi dress.

Just Jared on Facebook
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 01
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 02
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 03
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 04
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 05
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 06
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 07
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 08
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 09
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 10
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 11
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 12
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 13
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 14
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 15
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 16
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 17
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 18
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 19
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 20
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 21
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 22
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 23
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 24
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 25
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 26
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 27
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 28
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 29
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 30
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 31
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 32
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 33
reese witherspoon gal gadot afi awards 2018 34

Photos: Gett
Posted to: 2018 AFI Awards, Allison Williams, Daniel Kaluuya, Gal Gadot, jordan peele, Patty Jenkins, Reese Witherspoon, Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein has been spotted at a treatment center in Arizona - TMZ
  • Hulu has revived the Animaniacs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner continues to bash the Kardashians - TooFab
  • Disney is eye a major director in mind to direct their new movie Merlin - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello has no plans on bashing Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr
  • Miriam Ma

    No idea what all the buzz for this ‘actress’ is?!You’d think with the last DC movie’s failure that they’d slow it down!!..