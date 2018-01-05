Rita Ora & Liam Payne: 'For You' Stream, Lyrics, & Download!

Rita Ora and Liam Payne just dropped their new song “For You” from the soundtrack for the upcoming movie Fifty Shades Freed!

The steamy single artwork features a photo of the movie’s stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson as their characters Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele.

The song was produced by Ali Tamposi, Ali Payami, and Rita‘s boyfriend Watt.

