Fri, 05 January 2018 at 12:13 am

Rita Ora & Liam Payne: 'For You' Stream, Lyrics, & Download!

Rita Ora & Liam Payne: 'For You' Stream, Lyrics, & Download!

Rita Ora and Liam Payne just dropped their new song “For You” from the soundtrack for the upcoming movie Fifty Shades Freed!

The steamy single artwork features a photo of the movie’s stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson as their characters Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele.

The song was produced by Ali Tamposi, Ali Payami, and Rita‘s boyfriend Watt.

Download the song now on iTunes and stream it below thanks to Spotify.

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song…

Read the “For You” lyrics below!
