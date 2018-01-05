Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Step Out for W Magazine's Pre-Golden Globes Party!

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are ready for the 2018 Golden Globes!

The Outlander co-stars got all dressed up to attend W Magazine’s Celebration of its Best Performances Portfolio and the Golden Globes on Thursday evening (January 4) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

“Thank you @audiuk for the beautiful ride!!! Pre @goldenglobes party @wmag event!,” Sam captioned with his Instagram post. “Styling by @mrmontyjackson grooming by @melissaadelaide

@burberry @louisvuitton.”

Caitriona is nominated for Best Actress – Television Series Drama at the 2018 Golden Globes for her work as Claire on Outlander this season. Meanwhile, Sam and the show were both snubbed for nominations this year.

FYI: Caitriona is wearing a Dior navy embroidered velvet dress with a Dior belt.