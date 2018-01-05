Top Stories
14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

14 Women Who Wore Black on Golden Globes 2017 Red Carpet

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Jesse Williams Goes Shirtless, Bares Ripped Abs While Playing with Soccer in Rio!

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Do Paris Hilton & Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Fri, 05 January 2018 at 8:59 am

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Step Out for W Magazine's Pre-Golden Globes Party!

Sam Heughan & Caitriona Balfe Step Out for W Magazine's Pre-Golden Globes Party!

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are ready for the 2018 Golden Globes!

The Outlander co-stars got all dressed up to attend W Magazine’s Celebration of its Best Performances Portfolio and the Golden Globes on Thursday evening (January 4) at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

“Thank you @audiuk for the beautiful ride!!! Pre @goldenglobes party @wmag event!,” Sam captioned with his Instagram post. “Styling by @mrmontyjackson grooming by @melissaadelaide
@burberry @louisvuitton.”

Caitriona is nominated for Best Actress – Television Series Drama at the 2018 Golden Globes for her work as Claire on Outlander this season. Meanwhile, Sam and the show were both snubbed for nominations this year.

FYI: Caitriona is wearing a Dior navy embroidered velvet dress with a Dior belt.

Just Jared on Facebook
sam heughan caitriona balfe step out for w magazines pre golden globes party 01
sam heughan caitriona balfe step out for w magazines pre golden globes party 02
sam heughan caitriona balfe step out for w magazines pre golden globes party 03
sam heughan caitriona balfe step out for w magazines pre golden globes party 04
sam heughan caitriona balfe step out for w magazines pre golden globes party 05
sam heughan caitriona balfe step out for w magazines pre golden globes party 06
sam heughan caitriona balfe step out for w magazines pre golden globes party 07
sam heughan caitriona balfe step out for w magazines pre golden globes party 08
sam heughan caitriona balfe step out for w magazines pre golden globes party 09
sam heughan caitriona balfe step out for w magazines pre golden globes party 10

Credit: Donato Sardella, Owen Kolasinski; Photos: Getty, BFA
Posted to: Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Harvey Weinstein has been spotted at a treatment center in Arizona - TMZ
  • Hulu has revived the Animaniacs! - Just Jared Jr
  • Caitlyn Jenner continues to bash the Kardashians - TooFab
  • Disney is eye a major director in mind to direct their new movie Merlin - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Cabello has no plans on bashing Fifth Harmony - Just Jared Jr