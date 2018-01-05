Top Stories
Fri, 05 January 2018 at 5:12 pm

Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, & Armie Hammer Are Globes Ready at AFI Awards 2018!

Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, & Armie Hammer Are Globes Ready at AFI Awards 2018!

Saoirse Ronan looks chic in her all-white outfit at the 2018 AFI Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday afternoon (January 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 23-year-old Lady Bird actress was joined at the event by her co-star Laurie Metcalf and writer/director Greta Gerwig.

Call Me By Your Name‘s Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, and Michael Stuhlbarg were all at the event as well.

The Florida Project‘s Willem Dafoe and Brooklynn Prince stepped out at the celebration with their director Sean Baker.

All three of the films were included on AFI’s list of the Top Movies of the Year.

FYI: Saoirse is wearing a Cushnie et Ochs outfit, Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch, and Pearl Collective jewels. Greta is wearing a Burberry dress and Jaquie Aiche jewelry. Laurie is wearing Dhela with L.K. Bennett shoes. Brooklynn is wearing a Dillard’s jumpsuit. Timothee is wearing a Bella Freud shirt.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2018 AFI Awards, Armie Hammer, Brooklynn Prince, Greta Gerwig, Laurie Metcalf, michael stuhlbarg, Saoirse Ronan, Sean Baker, Timothee Chalamet, Willem Dafoe

