Shape of Water's Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, & Richard Jenkins Join Forces at AFI Awards 2018

Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins, and Sally Hawkins teamed up for the 2018 AFI Awards!

The Shape of Water co-stars stepped out for the event held at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday (January 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Octavia looked stunning in an ivory floral lace dress, pale pink jacket, snakeskin-print heels, and gold jewelry, while Sally rocked a colorful printed dress.

They were joined by their other co-stars Doug Jones, Bradley Whitford, and Guillermo Del Toro.

The group also snapped some pics with Tom Hanks, Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Metz, Steven Spielberg, and Holly Hunter.

The Shape of Water is nominated for multiple Golden Globes this weekend. Be sure to check back with JustJared.com as we live blog the show.

FYI: Octavia is wearing Tadashi Shoji.

