Fri, 05 January 2018 at 8:00 am

Shemar Moore Flaunts Ripped Abs in New Shirtless Selfie!

Shemar Moore Flaunts Ripped Abs in New Shirtless Selfie!

Shemar Moore is all smiles as he makes his way through LAX Airport on Wednesday (January 3) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old actor stopped and posed for photos with fans as he arrived home after his enjoying some time away for the holidays.

Earlier this week, Shemar took to Instagram to share a super hot new photo of himself posing shirtless and flaunting his killer six pack!

“I aint cold no more!!!! 😎☀️” Shemar captioned the below selfie.

A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) on

